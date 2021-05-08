Observer Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Observer has a total market cap of $56.90 million and $1.96 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

