OctoFi Price Hits $62.09 on Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $49.52 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $62.09 or 0.00106224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.