Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $121,961.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

