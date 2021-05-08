OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $12.08

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.08 or 0.00020453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $999.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00272662 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

