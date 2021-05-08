Opacity Price Tops $0.24 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $19.19 million and $152,322.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

