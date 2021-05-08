Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $9,106.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars.

