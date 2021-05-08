Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.42 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Orchid has a total market cap of $247.46 million and $40.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00082244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00064981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00103439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,777.37 or 0.09800246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00778032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045190 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

