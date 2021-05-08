OriginTrail Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $247.35 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

