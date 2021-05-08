Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 542,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.