Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Shares of PLMR traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $67.62. 200,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,780. Palomar has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.