Panda Yield Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $559,850.50 and $36,299.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.