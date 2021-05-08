Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Paramount Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.