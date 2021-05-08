Particl Price Up 122.9% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Particl has a total market cap of $37.00 million and $50,995.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 122.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.60 or 0.01600972 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,805,154 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,569 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

