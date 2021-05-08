Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $36.00 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.