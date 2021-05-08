PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of PCSB Financial worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

