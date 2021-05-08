PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

