PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 146.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of PDF Solutions worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

