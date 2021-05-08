Peercoin Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $59,947.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,921,279 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.