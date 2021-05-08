Peerplays 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 302.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

