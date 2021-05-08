Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,426. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.