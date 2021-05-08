PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

