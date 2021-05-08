PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,088. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

