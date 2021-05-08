PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 546,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,356. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

