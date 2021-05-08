PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 331,700 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

