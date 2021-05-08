Peony (PNY) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Peony has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1,791.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,694,346 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

