Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $55.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

