Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for $167.83 or 0.00285963 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $527,190.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

