Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $176.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.68 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

PRFT stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

