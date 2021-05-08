Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.68 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Perficient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

