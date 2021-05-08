PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

