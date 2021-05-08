PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $45,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 390.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 88.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of MSI opened at $199.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

