PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $265.65 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

