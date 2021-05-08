PGGM Investments Has $41.29 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of CDW worth $41,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CDW by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CDW by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

CDW stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

