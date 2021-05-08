PGGM Investments Has $43.24 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of Fastenal worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

