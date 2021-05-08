PGGM Investments Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.15% of The Allstate worth $52,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

