PGGM Investments Sells 22,071 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200-day moving average of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

