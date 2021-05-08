PGGM Investments Sells 37,195 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,195 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $47,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

NYSE AON opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

