PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 219,368 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

