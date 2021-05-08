PHI Token Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,717.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PHI Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

