Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Phibro Animal Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

PAHC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 328,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

