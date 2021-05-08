PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00013571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $25,235.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00254311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.62 or 0.01143273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 322.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 56,532.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00754000 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

