Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

