Piper Sandler Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IBKR opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077,549 shares of company stock valued at $80,707,141. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.