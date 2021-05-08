Piper Sandler Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of IBKR opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077,549 shares of company stock valued at $80,707,141. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

