Pirate Chain Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $4.95 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00011059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,070,160 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

