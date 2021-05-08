PIXEL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $183.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $55.40 million and approximately $183.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.82 or 0.02317126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00613542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

