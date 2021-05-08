Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PLNT stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. 2,156,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
