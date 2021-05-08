Playcent Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $649,736.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

