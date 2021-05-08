PlayGame Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $843,731.52 and approximately $28,541.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

