Polkacover Hits Market Cap of $8.77 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkacover has a market cap of $8.77 million and $736,501.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 406.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

