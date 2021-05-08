Polkamarkets Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.